Movie theaters in Taiwan's capital close due to COVID surge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Movie theaters in the Taipei area gradually shut down for business on Saturday (May 15) due to new government restrictions intended to combat a surge in the number of domestic COVID-19 transmissions.

Nightclubs, saunas, karaoke bars, gaming parlors, and internet cafes in Taipei City and New Taipei City mostly shut down Friday (May 14) night. However, when the government announced Saturday the number of daily domestic infections had rocketed from 29 Friday to 180, closures were expanded to include many other public places.

Theater complexes in the capital still sold tickets and showed movies during the morning, but ticket sales stopped at noon, with no movies being shown from 4 p.m., cable station TVBS reported.

The closures were expected to last until May 28, as long as the government’s Level 3 alert for Taipei and New Taipei remained in place, according to CNA. The measures include a ban on more than five people gathered together in a room and more than 10 outside.

Earlier, it was announced that the launch of the action movie “Fast and Furious 9,” directed by Taiwanese-born Justin Lin, would be postponed from its original release date of May 19 — a month ahead of its premiere in the United States.

The COVID restrictions also impacted the production of television shows, though broadcasters said most drama productions had been recorded weeks beforehand, so there was enough programming to be shown during the upcoming period.