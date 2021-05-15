Taiwan's Legislative Yuan will shut down Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan will shut down Monday (May 17) and follow epidemic prevention measures following Saturday’s (May 15) announcement of 180 new, local coronavirus cases.

The Central Epidemic Control Center announced Saturday morning that New Taipei City and Taipei City have raised the alert to Level 3. As a result, the Legislative Yuan convened to decide on a response plan, CNA reported.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), announced there will be no meetings on May 17 but business will resume the next day. On Wednesday (May 19), a video conference will be held, he added.

Yu also said the Legislative Yuan decided to elect Constitutional Amendment Committee members on Tuesday (May 18). The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has nominated three candidates, while the Kuomintang has selected two contenders.