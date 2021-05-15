Taiwan hospital employee infected with COVID during temple visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fears of a new hospital COVID-19 cluster were averted Saturday (May 15) when officials said a staff member at the Taipei Songshan branch of the Tri-Service General Hospital had been infected during a visit to a temple.

After two cases were discovered at the Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch Friday (May 14), reports that visitors were being turned away from the hospital while disinfection was in progress fueled speculation of a coronavirus cluster.

However, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday that a medical staff member had been on a pilgrimage to a temple and was infected by another participant — not by someone inside the hospital, CNA reported.

Officials identified the patient as case No. 1352, adding that his colleagues and contacts had been asked to undergo COVID tests and go into quarantine.

After confirming 29 new domestic transmissions Friday, the number of new cases spiraled to 180 on Saturday, leading the authorities to impose new restrictions, specifically for Taipei City and New Taipei City.