Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan residents face heavy fines for going maskless

Those caught breaking Level 3 rules and going without masks risk maximum fine of NT$15,000

  10064
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/15 15:41
Taiwanese mask up following surge in COVID-19 cases.

Taiwanese mask up following surge in COVID-19 cases. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Command Epidemic Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that those who fail to abide by Level 3 measures will face heavy fines.

Chen said at a press conference Saturday (May 15) that New Taipei City and Taipei City have raised the alert to Level 3, which requires the public to wear face masks outdoors, CNA reported.

He said those who go maskless will be fined between NT$3,000 (US$107.24) and NT$15,000, according to the Communicable Disease Control Act. Meanwhile, the fine for illegal gatherings, participation in religious activities, or failure to disclose travel history is between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000.

The CECC head announced 180 new domestic cases of coronavirus on Saturday. He also said that COVID-19 alerts for other counties and cities are still at Level 2 and advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel between Level 2 and Level 3 areas.

COVID-19 alert Level 3 measures include:

  • Wearing of masks at all times outdoors
  • Indoor gatherings limited to five people
  • All places of business and public venues are shuttered, with the exception of essential services, police departments, hospitals, and government buildings
  • Masks and social distancing required at all businesses or venues that remain open
  • In areas where community transmission has taken place, residents are restricted to a set perimeter and must submit to COVID-19 testing
Taiwan
CECC
COVID-19
coronavirus
Chen Shih-chung
fines
face masks

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
2021/05/16 10:22
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
2021/05/15 20:07
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
2021/05/15 20:06
Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holding discovers employee with COVID
Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holding discovers employee with COVID
2021/05/15 20:05
Taiwan president advises against hoarding during COVID surge
Taiwan president advises against hoarding during COVID surge
2021/05/15 19:15

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses