Taiwan residents face heavy fines for going maskless

Taiwanese mask up following surge in COVID-19 cases. Taiwanese mask up following surge in COVID-19 cases. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Command Epidemic Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that those who fail to abide by Level 3 measures will face heavy fines.

Chen said at a press conference Saturday (May 15) that New Taipei City and Taipei City have raised the alert to Level 3, which requires the public to wear face masks outdoors, CNA reported.

He said those who go maskless will be fined between NT$3,000 (US$107.24) and NT$15,000, according to the Communicable Disease Control Act. Meanwhile, the fine for illegal gatherings, participation in religious activities, or failure to disclose travel history is between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000.

The CECC head announced 180 new domestic cases of coronavirus on Saturday. He also said that COVID-19 alerts for other counties and cities are still at Level 2 and advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel between Level 2 and Level 3 areas.

COVID-19 alert Level 3 measures include: