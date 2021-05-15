Alexa
Taiwan eateries in COVID hot spots must follow social distancing

If restaurants unable to do so then they should switch to take-out service or close

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/15 14:43
Table partitions at outdoor eatery.

Table partitions at outdoor eatery. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that restaurants must implement social distancing measures or provide table partitions for patrons.

Chen on Saturday (May 15) announced at a press conference there were 180 new, local COVID-19 cases and that New Taipei City and Taipei City have raised the alert to Level 3, CNA reported.

The CECC head said that all restaurants and eateries in Level 3 alert areas must carry out epidemic prevention measures and increase the frequency of disinfection. He added that if there are more than five people at one time, social distancing must be enforced or table partitions must be available. Otherwise, food businesses should switch to take-out service, or close.

COVID-19 alert Level 3 measures include:

  • Wearing of masks at all times outdoors
  • Indoor gatherings limited to five people
  • All places of business and public venues are shuttered, with the exception of essential services, police departments, hospitals, and government buildings
  • Masks and social distancing required at all businesses or venues that remain open
  • In areas where community transmission has taken place, residents are restricted to a set perimeter and must submit to COVID-19 testing
Updated : 2021-05-16 18:39 GMT+08:00

