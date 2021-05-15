Taiwan eateries in COVID hot spots must follow social distancing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that restaurants must implement social distancing measures or provide table partitions for patrons.

Chen on Saturday (May 15) announced at a press conference there were 180 new, local COVID-19 cases and that New Taipei City and Taipei City have raised the alert to Level 3, CNA reported.

The CECC head said that all restaurants and eateries in Level 3 alert areas must carry out epidemic prevention measures and increase the frequency of disinfection. He added that if there are more than five people at one time, social distancing must be enforced or table partitions must be available. Otherwise, food businesses should switch to take-out service, or close.

COVID-19 alert Level 3 measures include: