Taiwan’s total of COVID cases nears 1,500 amid domestic outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Taiwan on Saturday (May 15) confirmed a record increase of 185 local COVID-19 cases, the total for the country since the start of the pandemic approached 1,500 cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has said.

While the number of new domestic transmissions was a record 29 on Friday (May 14), Saturday’s 180 local cases triggered a Level 3 alert for Taipei City and New Taipei City, the most populated areas of north Taiwan.

Until this point, most concern had focused on the trickle of imported coronavirus cases. However, a cluster first uncovered in Yilan County and later in Taipei City’s Wanhua District spread rapidly.

Of Saturday’s 180 new domestic transmissions, 89 were registered in Taipei City, 75 in New Taipei, six in central Taiwan’s Changhua County, four each in Yilan County and Taoyuan City, and one each in Keelung City and Taichung City.

The new cases included 68 men and 112 women ranging in age from younger than five to older than 80, the CECC said. All of them had fallen ill, approximately, between April 23 and May 14.

The five new imported cases were three men and two women who had arrived from the Philippines, India, the United States, and Vietnam, between March 7 and May 12.

The rapid rise in domestic cases means the number of people now in hospitals has risen to 347. Of the total number of 1,475 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,116 were discharged from hospital, while 12 had died.

A total of 1,078 cases were imported, while 344 were domestic, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved and 14 cases were still under investigation.