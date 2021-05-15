Taipei shuts down National Palace Museum, Longshan Temple, zoo

The National Palace Museum is one of Taipei's top tourist draws, but is closed due to COVID. The National Palace Museum is one of Taipei's top tourist draws, but is closed due to COVID. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan confirmed a record 180 domestic coronavirus transmissions Saturday (May 15), some of Taipei City’s main tourist attractions shut down.

Sites usually packed on weekends, such as the National Palace Museum, Taipei Zoo, markets near the historic Longshan Temple and the jade market on Jianguo North Road all shut up shop. They will mostly do so until May 28, when the current Level 3 alert should end.

While most traditional markets could remain open, visitors are reminded to wear a mask and leave their information at the entrance, CNA reported. Free food tastings are no longer allowed and visitors have to maintain social distancing during meals as well.

Cultural sites under the Ministry of Culture such as Sun Yat-sen and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, with their concert halls and theaters as well as major museums in Taipei City and New Taipei City, will remain closed until June 8. All performances are canceled or postponed and ticket booths shut.