Taiwan supermarket imposes COVID controls after 180 cases reported

PX-mart suspends food and drink samples, steps up disinfection efforts, closes public lavatories

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/15 12:53
Taiwanese flock to supermarkets after 180 new COVID-19 cases announced.

Taiwanese flock to supermarkets after 180 new COVID-19 cases announced. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese have rushed to supermarkets for food and supplies following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of 180 new, local COVID-19 cases on Saturday (May 15).

PX-Mart said all its stores have suspended food and drink samples and temporarily closed public toilets. Furthermore, cashiers are required to wear gloves and employees must disinfect all stores with bleach every four hours. The number of cleanings will be increased according to the number of visitors or frequency of use of trolleys, and shopping carts.

The supermarket chain pointed out that up to 90 percent of consumers are club members, so almost every purchase can be tracked. There are also restrictions on the number of people entering at one time. If the number of shoppers exceeds 100, the store will immediately implement emergency controls and ask people to take epidemic prevention measures, CNA reported.

To cooperate with New Taipei and Taipei’s joint tracking system, shoppers must scan a QR code and provide basic contact information, including their name, phone number, and arrival time in order to enter the store. If they do not have their cellphones with them, a paper registration form must be filled out.
Taiwan
PX-mart
COVID-19
coronavirus
CECC

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:39 GMT+08:00

