Taiwan's Taichung shutters public venues, night markets due to COVID

Eleven types of businesses to close, including dance halls, discos, bars, and internet cafes

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/15 11:05
Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen

Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen (盧秀燕) announced on Saturday (May 15) that 11 types of venues and 11 night markets will be shut down, while places of worship will suspend group activities due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Lu said the 11 public spaces to be closed are: KTVs, saunas, dance halls, discos, bars, pubs, cafes and tea parlors, nightclubs, beer halls, internet cafes, and gaming parlors.

The decision comes after the Central Epidemic Control Center reported a record 29 domestic coronavirus transmissions on Friday (May 14). The shuttering is expected to last until June 8.
Updated : 2021-05-16 18:38 GMT+08:00

