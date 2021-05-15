Taiwan's Taichung shutters public venues, night markets due to COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen (盧秀燕) announced on Saturday (May 15) that 11 types of venues and 11 night markets will be shut down, while places of worship will suspend group activities due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Lu said the 11 public spaces to be closed are: KTVs, saunas, dance halls, discos, bars, pubs, cafes and tea parlors, nightclubs, beer halls, internet cafes, and gaming parlors.

The decision comes after the Central Epidemic Control Center reported a record 29 domestic coronavirus transmissions on Friday (May 14). The shuttering is expected to last until June 8.