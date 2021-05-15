Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan launches new Formosa Club in the Caribbean

Nearly 100 members of parliament from five nations support Taiwan's participation in WHO and UN

  1220
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/15 10:02
Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Li-jey Tsao (left) (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Li-jey Tsao (left) (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosa Club in the Caribbean held its inaugural virtual meeting Friday (May 15), with nearly 100 members of parliament from five countries attending.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in a pre-recorded video that the purpose of the Formosa Club is to call on parliamentarians who recognize the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights, to provide mutual assistance, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

Amongst those present at the conference were: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Speaker of the Belize House of Representatives Valerie Woods, Saint Lucia External Affairs Minister Sarah Flood Beaubrun, Saint Kitts and Nevis Foreign Minister Mark Brantley, Haitian Senator Pierre Francois Sildor, and Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Li-jey Tsao (曹立傑).

Tsao thanked Taiwan's Caribbean allies for their firm support of the nation's participation in international organizations.

MOFA said all the Caribbean parliamentarians were excited about forming the club. They hoped that through this transnational platform, dialogue and cooperation with Taiwan will be conducted on the basis of shared values.

The club will also help support Taiwan's participation in the U.N., the World Health Organization, and other specialized international agencies. The new Formosa Club follows chapters established in Africa, Europe, Latin America, West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific, which were launched May 7.
Taiwan
Formosa Club
Formosa Club in the Caribbean
Joseph Wu
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
2021/05/15 20:07
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan will shut down Monday
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan will shut down Monday
2021/05/15 16:32
Taiwan residents face heavy fines for going maskless
Taiwan residents face heavy fines for going maskless
2021/05/15 15:41
Taiwan eateries in COVID hot spots must follow social distancing
Taiwan eateries in COVID hot spots must follow social distancing
2021/05/15 14:43
Taiwan supermarket imposes COVID controls after 180 cases reported
Taiwan supermarket imposes COVID controls after 180 cases reported
2021/05/15 12:53

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses