Banks in Taiwan promote working from home during COVID pandemic

As domestic infections surge, financial institutions are launching new measures

  3131
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/14 20:21
Banks in Taiwan are taking preventive measures against COVID infections 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With domestic COVID-19 transmissions rising and local governments shutting down public venues, more than 120 financial institutions are encouraging their employees to work from home, reports said Friday (May 14).

The same day, the authorities confirmed a record 29 new domestic infections, causing Taipei City to order an indefinite closure of a wide range of businesses, from saunas and Internet cafes, to dance halls and tea houses.

Banks have also joined the rush to introduce measures to fight the coronavirus, with at least 127 financial institutions asking their staff to work from home or from other offices beginning Monday (May 17), according to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC).

A total of 13 Taiwan banks and 15 local branches of foreign banks were launching working from home, while 26 Taiwan banks and nine foreign banks asked their staff to work at a different location. In most cases, the employees affected had been working at departments inside the banks’ headquarters.

Similar measures were introduced by 34 companies from securities-related sectors and by 30 insurance companies.
Updated : 2021-05-16 18:37 GMT+08:00

