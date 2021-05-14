Gala Place Mall is Fully Let with the Opening of AEON STYLE and a New Dining Spot

A New Landmark Offering One-stop Shopping and Dining Experience at the Place ‘Where Trends Meet’

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 May 2021 - Hang Lung Properties today announced the opening of a mega lifestyle concept store AEON STYLE at Gala Place in August 2021, signifying the mall area of Gala Place is fully let amid adversity. The new concept store of AEON STYLE, which occupies an area of nearly 25,000 square feet, will focus on providing high-quality lifestyle products imported from Japan. Meanwhile, various popular dining outlets will be introduced to the basement of the mall to create a new "Dining Spot", enhancing customers' shopping experience with high-quality lifestyle merchandise and more diverse dining options.

AEON STYLE Mongkok store will feature a premium Japanese concept for the first time, aiming to provide high-quality Japanese products with a majority directly imported from Hokkaido, Kyushu and other areas in Japan to target Mongkok clientele. It also carries numerous popular lifestyle brands, including the popular homeware brand HÓME CÓORDY, and a privately-owned brand, TOPVALU which provides green and healthy specialty. The store also features a girls' zone offering a wide range of beauty, health and stationery products from Japan, as well as delicatessen booths with tasty Japanese bites. Together with the distinctive check-in hotspots, customers can experience the quality of service in a Japanese style, whilst shopping for new merchandise from Japan.

Moreover, the basement of Gala Place will be transformed into a brand-new dining floor which spans approximately 15,000 square feet. In August this year, a number of dining outlets will be opening, including the popular solo yakiniku dining restaurant from Japan, YAKINIKU LIKE, the new concept store of Coucou Hotpot‧Tea Break and its tea and beverage brand TEA MI TEA. Together with the existing Starbucks Reserve™ Coffee Experience Bar and restaurants on Level 8 of the mall, Gala Place will reinforce its image as the dining spot in Mongkok, bringing customers a new all-inclusive dining experience.

Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Leasing and Management) of Hang Lung Properties, said, "As one of the landmark shopping malls in Mongkok, Gala Place is committed to bringing the most diverse shopping choices to our customers. Following the opening of Foot Locker Power Store this year, we have added another popular brand to our portfolio. AEON STYLE is a new Japanese lifestyle concept store that offers young customers a choice of high-quality lifestyle products. Meanwhile, we will also transform the basement of Gala Place into a dining spot by strategically enriching the dining options available, thereby developing Gala Place as a one-stop shopping and dining destination, and further enhancing its positioning as the place "Where Trends Meet."





About Gala Place

Located at the junction of Dundas Street and Nathan Road in Mongkok, Gala Place houses a diverse array of merchants and attracts high footfall. In addition to the 4,500-plus-square-foot Starbucks Reserve™ Coffee Experience Bar and the new Foot Locker Power Store, which will span approximately 20,000 square feet, the new Japanese quality lifestyle department flagship store, AEON STYLE Mongkok store, will soon be opening. It also showcases an expertly-curated portfolio of diversified services and products. These include chic fashion, outdoor gear, skincare and cosmetics, toys and figures, digital gadgets, beauticians, and a home design house. At the same time, a smorgasbord of new and enticing food and beverage offerings have been introduced on Level 8 and in the basement of the mall, further consolidating Gala Place as a one-stop shopping and dining landmark in the district. The building also has a 500-space car park, providing a convenient shopping experience.

