Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Afghanistan: Deadly mosque bombing rocks Kabul

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/14 11:18

At least 12 worshippers were killed in an explosion at a mosque in the Afghan capital during Friday prayers, police said.

People had gathered in the Kabul mosque on the second day of the Mulsim holiday Eid Al-Fitr, also the second day of a planned three-day ceasefire between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan government.

Ferdous Faramarz, a police spokesman, said the mosque's imam was among the dead, adding that 15 other people were injured by the blast.

What we know about the explosion

Investigations were underway, but Faramarz said the imam was likely the target of the attack.

Explosives had been placed inside the mosque before the prayers, he added.

Afghan broadcaster TOLO News tweeted an image showing the damage done to the mosque.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Conflict in Afghanistan

A three-day truce with the Islamist Taliban came into effect on Thursday, and was expected to give respite to families celebrating Eid and allow people to visit relatives in Taliban-controlled areas.

It was the fourth ceasefire in the last two decades of conflict.

The Taliban had captured a strategic district close to Kabul shortly before the ceasefire came into effect.

Several attacks in the capital have been claimed the local Islamic State affiliate, but both the Taliban and government continue to blame each other.

The country has been mired in violence in recent weeks after the United States and NATO began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

Last week, a car bombing killed more than 90 people, many of them were schoolgirls.

fb/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses