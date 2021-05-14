Taiwan's Changhua shuts down all 50 night markets due to 2 COVID cases

Disinfecting Changhua Tianhou Temple, where tea parlor hostess from Wanhua is believed to have visited. (Changhua County Public Health Bureau photo) Disinfecting Changhua Tianhou Temple, where tea parlor hostess from Wanhua is believed to have visited. (Changhua County Public Health Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Changhua County is shutting down all 50 of its night markets after two residents reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Amid reports of two local coronavirus cases in the county, Changhua County Government on Friday (May 14) announced that it will shutter all 50 night markets in its jurisdiction with immediate effect. Among the night markets that will be shut down are: Hua Tan Night Market in Huatan Township, the Jingcheng Night Market in Changhua City, Xihu Night Market in Xihu Township, and Longdeng Night Market in Yuanlin.

The mother and elder sister of the chairman of a community development association in Changhua reportedly visited Taipei's Wanhua District, the site of a major cluster infection, according to Newtalk. They were said to have been taken by epidemic prevention personnel to a designated hospital for isolation on Friday morning.

Epidemic prevention staff were also seen in the neighborhood disinfecting the area. An investigation is still ongoing to determine whether the women were indeed infected in Wanhua.

Case No. 1,221 is a hostess who worked in a tea parlor in Wanhua and took a tour bus to participate in a two-day pilgrimage on May 7, three days before the onset of symptoms. During this period, she visited the Lukang Zhu'an Temple (鹿港竹安宮) in Changhua's Lukang Township and the Fangyuan Putian Temple (芳苑普天宮) in the county's Fangyuan Township.

A total of 39 contacts at these temples have been identified, including 15 at the Lukang Zhu'an Temple and 24 at Fangyuan Putian Temple. The Changhua Public Health Bureau has ordered temple authorities to disinfect both the interior and exterior of the temples.

During a press conference earlier in the afternoon, a member of the media asked CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) if he could confirm that there are two cases in Changhua. Chuang said that they have just been confirmed and will be announced on Saturday (May 15).

Chuang further explained that newly confirmed cases announced by the CECC every day are those diagnosed before 6 p.m. the previous day. Because the Changhua cases were diagnosed later in the evening, they will be announced on Saturday, said Chuang.

He said that complete information on the epidemiological investigation into the two cases has not yet been obtained, but he said the center believes the cases are tied to Wanhua.