NextGen urges Taiwan to take lead in spreading democracy regionally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan NextGen Foundation CEO Chen Kuan-ting (陳冠廷) said he believes Taiwan must show the world it is a regional beacon of democratic values.

He told Taiwan News that “now is the time for the nation to lead the region on different issues including democracy, human rights, rule of law.”

These values are perfect examples of soft power and the most easily identifiable markers that distinguish Taiwan from China, Chen said. “Taiwan needs to tell the world that in this region and regarding these values, the country is doing very well.”

The CEO pointed out the think tank works closely with many foreign diplomatic offices in Taipei. Additionally, it holds forums and events, publishes articles, conducts research, and engages with politicians.

"Our work has been featured in The Diplomat, Taipei Times, and other English-language publications," the CEO said, adding that he hopes NextGen can make a difference this way too.

He noted the foundation’s Global Taipei Dialogue events are usually co-hosted or attended by one or more foreign offices. Polish and EU representatives have visited NextGen, and during the organization’s recent annual report, diplomats from Japan, U.K., and Australia were present, Chen said.

Chen added that he personally led a legislative delegation on a trip to Europe in 2016. It traveled to like-minded countries such as Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, which are important friends of Taiwan.

Chen said that NextGen has invited EU dignitaries to visit Taiwan so they can understand what Taiwan stands for. The foundation previously hosted a former Bulgarian foreign minister, who led the southeastern European nation to become a NATO and EU member during its post-Soviet transition period.

In April this year, the organization held a video conference with German Bundestag member Marcus Faber, to discuss the prospects for deepening ties between Taiwan and Germany, ahead of the upcoming 2021 German federal election.

These kinds of exchanges can boost our nation’s visibility, Chen said, adding that those who visit Taiwan will know its strengths.