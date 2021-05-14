Beijing denies top economic envoy to US faces axe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China denied on Thursday (May 13) that its top economic envoy to Washington will be replaced.

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Wednesday (May 12), Beijing was about to axe Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴). He is a seasoned expert on economic issues and was head negotiator for “phase one” of the trade deal between China and the U.S. at the start of 2020.

Gao Feng (高峰), a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said at a press briefing the report was untrue, per Global Times.

WSJ suggested Hu Chunhua would be the next top economic envoy to the U.S. He is one of four vice premiers that oversee agriculture, commerce, trade as well as poverty reduction.

Previously, Hu governed Hebei Province and worked as party head of Inner Mongolia and Guangdong. WSJ described his career focus as mostly domestic, with "little experience in U.S.-China relations.”

At the press briefing, Gao Feng also commented on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's expectation of talks over tariff issues with Chinese authorities "in the near term.” The spokesperson said China will release any further developments in a timely fashion.

Gao reiterated Beijing’s stance on tariffs is clear and both sides should address each other's “reasonable concerns” through conversation and consultation, “based on mutual respect and equal treatment.”