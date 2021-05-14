Taiwan Presidential Office employee listed as COVID case contact

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A staff member of Taiwan's Office of the President has been listed as the contact of an individual linked to the Lions Club International coronavirus cluster infection.

The Presidential Office on Friday (May 14) said the employee informed superiors that two of his family members had dined with case No. 1,203, a former Lions Club president at the heart of a large cluster infection. The employee said the Lions Club president dined with his family members.

Presidential Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) explained the situation at a 5 p.m. news conference. Chang said the employee had reported two family members had dined with case No. 1203 on May 6 and May 9, with the former date being a large banquet.

The staffer said he also dined with his family members during this time. After being notified by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that they were contacts in the case, the two relatives informed the employee on Thursday evening (May 13).

Chang said the employee immediately informed the Office of the President and asked for leave. The individual has entered home isolation and has made arrangements to be tested for the coronavirus.

The spokesman stated that thorough disinfection of the staffer's office and related areas were conducted in the morning. A comprehensive disinfection of the entire Office of the President will be carried out as well.

All employees have been reminded to wear masks and all related organizations and activities have been suspended. The facility will also follow CECC guidelines and strictly implement epidemic prevention measures.

Based on an internal investigation of the office, from May 10-13, 68 colleagues came in contact with the employee while in the building. However, Chang emphasized that National Security Council (NSC) members did not come in contact with the staff member.

Those employees who came in contact with the individual have taken leave and started self-health monitoring.

Chang emphasized that neither Taiwan's president nor vice president came in contact with the staffer. He stated that none of the high-level NSC meeting attendees on Thursday had any history of contact with the employee and their routes of entry and exit were different.

He closed by pointing out the office's medical team has monitored the health of the president and vice president and "they are currently in good health. Please rest assured."

During a press conference earlier that afternoon, a member of the media asked CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) if he could confirm that an employee of the Office of the President had come in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. He responded by saying the individual is a contact of a confirmed case that was to be announced Saturday (May 15) and that they have started self-health monitoring.