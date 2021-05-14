Download Taiwan Social Distancing app to win prizes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) launched a lucky draw Friday (May 14) to encourage downloads of its Taiwan Social Distancing app.

The CECC said the app has already proven popular, with more than 800,000 downloads. Even so, given the increase in local transmission of COVID cases, the CECC decided to launch a lucky draw.

Created by the CECC and Taiwan AI Labs, the anti-COVID app works on Bluetooth technology. It delivers notifications to device holders if exposed to any confirmed COVID-19 cases less than two meters away for more than two minutes over the previous 14 days.

However, it relies on confirmed cases agreeing to share their commute histories completely and honestly.



Taiwan AI Labs founder Du Yi-jin (杜奕瑾) introduces COVID tracing app. (Youtube video)

The CECC said the app can effectively improve epidemic investigation efficiency and the discovery of risk. According to official social distancing guidelines, people are advised to stay at least one meter apart outdoors and 1.5 meters apart indoors.

The CECC stated in its press release that app users can take part in a lucky draw with a screenshot of their download. The 200 winners can receive PX Mart vouchers worth NT$500 (US$16). Additionally, if confirmed cases are willing to upload their commute history to the app, they can directly take NT$5,000 (US$160) in vouchers — without needing to take part in the draw.

The event starts Saturday and runs until May 31. Upload the screenshot of the download and like the activity post on Facebook, then leave a message. Winners will be revealed on June 7.

Users of Android and iOS can download the app on their phones. The CECC provides further details on Facebook.