Arrivals from Taiwan in Hong Kong must quarantine for 14 days

Record amount of Taiwan COVID cases also leads Macau to toughen up restrictions

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/14 14:55
Archived photo of Hong Kong International Airport 

Archived photo of Hong Kong International Airport  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to a rising number of domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, Hong Kong announced Friday (May 14) that all arrivals from the island would have to spend 14 days in quarantine at designated hotels.

They will no longer be allowed to self-isolate at home or another location of their choosing, CNA reported.

On Friday, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center confirmed a one-day record of 29 new domestic transmissions of the coronavirus, with most of the new cases linked to a cluster at a tea house in Taipei’s Wanhua District. The cases have led to tougher measures, including the cancellation of mass events, the closure of nightlife venues and libraries in some parts of the country, and the compulsory registration of visitors to department stores and restaurant chains.

Travelers arriving from Taiwan at Hong Kong’s airport are being asked to stay in the airport until they test negative for COVID. Meanwhile, three further rounds of testing will be conducted during the quarantine period, the territory’s health authorities said. Further compulsory tests are required on the 16th and 19th days of their stay.

Macau also introduced new measures Friday for travelers who had visited Taiwan in the 14 days before their arrival. They need to spend 14 days under medical observation and at least seven days monitoring their health, with shopping malls, government offices, and restaurants off limits to them during that period.
