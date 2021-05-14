Taiwan to compensate households affected by country-wide power outage

Update: 05/14 02:08 p.m.

Economic Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) announced Friday (May 14) that a total of NT$470 million (US$16.8 million) will be given to households affected by the nationwide power outage Thursday as compensation. She said 4.15 million regular households and 6,300 businesses are eligible to receive a 95 percent discount on their electricity bills for the month.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said Thursday (May 13) that it would compensate the 4 million households affected by a nationwide rolling blackout earlier that day.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, the country was suddenly hit by a power outage caused by a grid failure at Hsinta Power Plant in Kaohsiung, leaving millions of people in the dark. As an emergency measure, several rounds of rolling blackouts were initiated in 50-minute intervals before power was fully restored at 8 p.m.

Speaking to the media, Taipower official Wu Chin-chung (吳進忠) said all affected households will receive compensation similar to what was provided following a nationwide blackout on Aug. 15, 2017. At the time, each of the roughly 6 million affected households saw a day's worth of power deducted from their electricity bills.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs said an unexpectedly high amount of electricity usage had resulted in power taking longer to be restored. It added that Taipower had been unable to use water to generate electricity because of the ongoing drought.