Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of encroaching on its territory

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/14 02:55
Azerbaijan called Armenia's claims "provocative".

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijani troops on Thursday of encroaching on Armenian territory, months after the two countries fought a war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan claimed Azerbaijani forces advanced 3 kilometers (2 miles) into southern Armenia in an act of "infiltration." He said that Armenia's soldiers had responded with "appropriate tactical maneuver."

"It is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia," Pashinyan said. "This is an act of subversive infiltration."

Armenia's prosecutor general has reportedly opened a criminal case into this "infringement" of territorial integrity by Azerbaijan.

Armenia's leader accused Azerbaijan of attempting to "lay siege" to Sev Lich lake, which is divided between the two countries.

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, called on the UN Security Council to resolve the matter and urged Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops from Armenian territory.

"Azerbaijani armed forces invaded Armenian territory. They must withdraw immediately," said Macron.

The US, which along with France is part of the Minsk Group brokering diplomatic talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, said that it was "closely following" the recent tensions.

How did Azerbaijan respond?

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan said that Pashinyan's claims were provocative and that Armenia's border troops were "taking positions that belong to Azerbaijan" in the Lachin and Kalbajar districts.

Armenia had handed these districts over to Azerbaijan last year as part of a ceasefire agreement.

"Azerbaijan is committed to defusing the tensions in the region and urges to take steps in that direction," said the country's foreign ministry. The country dismissed the accusations and said that it was enforcing its own border. It said that Armenia's reaction to the development was "inadequate" and "provocative."

The latest tensions come after both countries last month accused the other of opening fire in Karabakh and their shared border.

am/wmr (Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:33 GMT+08:00

