Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan-made COVID vaccines expected to roll out in July

President Tsai Ing-wen says phase II trials of domestic coronavirus vaccines nearing completion

  6285
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/14 12:27
Taiwan-made COVID vaccines expected to roll out in July

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced Thursday (May 14) that Taiwan's domestically developed vaccines should be available in July.

At a press conference held after a national security meeting on Thursday, Tsai announced the research and development of Taiwan's domestic vaccines have entered the final stages of their phase II trials. She stated that the "first wave" of domestic vaccines is expected to be available to the public by late July.

Tsai said the CECC has already begun devising plans for the rollout of the vaccines. She encouraged people to register in advance so that vaccinations can be carried out smoothly.

She stressed that, "The more people who are vaccinated, the greater the resistance of the people will be as a whole and the safer Taiwan will be."

The domestic vaccines of three companies have reached advanced clinical trials: Taichung City-based Adimmune Corp., Hsinchu County-based United Biomedical, and Hsinchu County-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. Clinical trials for the three vaccines began last August, with Medigen and United Biomedical in now phase II and Adimmune in Phase I, with plans to focus on variants of the virus.

United Biomedical's vaccine is called "UB-612," Adimmune's has been named "AdimrSC-2f Vaccine," and Medigen's has been dubbed "MVC-COV1901 Vaccine." All three are categorized as protein subunit vaccines, as they inject proteins from the virus into the body to induce an immune response.

According to Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration, other Taiwan candidates in the works include a DNA vaccine by the National Health Research Institutes and Enimmune Corporation, a protein subunit vaccine with nano-vector by National Taiwan University and Tanvex BioPharma Inc., a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine by Abnova, and a protein subunit vaccine by PharmaEssentia.
vaccine
vaccines
Covid vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
coronavirus vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines
Taiwan-made vaccines
Made in Taiwan vaccines
Taiwan-made coronavirus vaccines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
2021/05/16 10:22
Vaccines are only solution to COVID nightmare
Vaccines are only solution to COVID nightmare
2021/05/15 11:00
Taiwan vaccination rate surges dramatically
Taiwan vaccination rate surges dramatically
2021/05/14 12:53
India tops 24 million Covid-19 cases as new variant spreads across globe
India tops 24 million Covid-19 cases as new variant spreads across globe
2021/05/14 08:40
Taiwan’s Adimmune flu vaccine receives halal certification
Taiwan’s Adimmune flu vaccine receives halal certification
2021/05/12 17:31

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses