Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC experienced short power dip amid nationwide outage

Around 4 million households affected by rolling blackouts after 4 generators tripped at Hsinta Power Plant in Kaohsiung

  3156
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/14 11:31
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said that some of its facilities had a “brief power dip” after Taiwan experienced rolling blackouts on Thursday (May 13).

Officials from science parks in Hsinchu, Tainan, and Taichung, where TSMC and other Taiwanese semiconductor firms have operations, told Reuters the blackout did not affect chipmakers.

“Certain TSMC facilities experienced a brief power dip in the afternoon of May 13 due to an outage at the Hsinta Thermal Power Plant,” TSMC said in a statement. “Electricity is currently being supplied as normal. TSMC has taken emergency response measures and prepared generators to minimize potential impact.”

Chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp. also told Reuters that production and operations at its Hsinchu facilities “remain normal because there was no power outage nor voltage drop.” It added that its Tainan fabs “experienced a voltage drop, but no production or operations were affected.”

Around 4 million households were affected by rolling blackouts on Thursday after four generators tripped at the Hsinta Power Plant in Kaohsiung. The outage was caused due to a malfunction of a communication system at a transformer station in the southern city, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

This in turn caused two coal-powered generators and two liquefied natural gas generators at Hsinta to trip, reducing power output by 2.2 million kilowatts, the MOEA said. Electricity was restored by 8 p.m.
TSMC
UMC
Taiwan power outage
blackout

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan semiconductor output value forecast to grow 18%
Taiwan semiconductor output value forecast to grow 18%
2021/05/14 14:53
Taiwan to compensate households affected by country-wide power outage
Taiwan to compensate households affected by country-wide power outage
2021/05/14 12:44
Taiwan’s top chipmakers come out of nationwide power blackout unscathed
Taiwan’s top chipmakers come out of nationwide power blackout unscathed
2021/05/13 21:55
Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park unaffected by nation-wide power outages
Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park unaffected by nation-wide power outages
2021/05/13 20:40
Taiwan economic minister says power will be restored tonight at 9:40 pm
Taiwan economic minister says power will be restored tonight at 9:40 pm
2021/05/13 20:33

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses