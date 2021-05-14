Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Student in New Taipei’s Banqiao tests positive for COVID

54 junior high students, 28 instructors asked to stay home as precaution

  7071
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/14 10:22
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Update: 05/14 03:10 p.m.

The Central Epidemic Command Center has confirmed that a junior high school student in Banqiao District had tested positive for COVID-19 after he was reportedly displaying symptoms related to the disease. It said the source of infection for the case (No. 1,291) is still being investigated.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A junior high school student in New Taipei's Banqiao District is displaying suspected symptoms of COVID-19, and his classmates and instructors have been asked to stay home as a precaution.

The parents of the student, who had a cough and fever Wednesday evening (May 12), told the school the hospital where their son is receiving treatment "highly suspects" his symptoms are related to COVID-19. They said he had been tested for the disease and is waiting for the result.

Although the school has yet to receive a notification from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), 54 students and 28 instructors who were close contacts of the patient have been asked to stay home until further notice. The school said the student in question is graduating this summer and that he had been planning to take his high school entrance exam on Saturday (May 15).

Meanwhile, the New Taipei City Health Department said it will initiate epidemic prevention protocols if the student is confirmed with COVID-19. The CECC will provide more information about the case at its daily press conference Friday afternoon (May 14), it said.
Banqiao
student
COVID-19 case
local cases
domestic cases
domestic cluster
CECC
New Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
Taiwan temporarily suspends self-paid COVID-19 vaccinations
2021/05/16 10:22
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
2021/05/15 20:07
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan will shut down Monday
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan will shut down Monday
2021/05/15 16:32
Taiwan hospital employee infected with COVID during temple visit
Taiwan hospital employee infected with COVID during temple visit
2021/05/15 16:01
Taiwan residents face heavy fines for going maskless
Taiwan residents face heavy fines for going maskless
2021/05/15 15:41

Updated : 2021-05-16 18:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 180 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 29 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan Air Force refuses to comment on reports of F-16s in Hawaii
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Taipei, New Taipei raise COVID restrictions to Level 3
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Local COVID case in New Taipei lies about daughter being abroad
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
Taiwan will only see lockdowns if 100 COVID cases per day over 14 days
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses
600,000 notified of proximity to COVID-positive tea parlor hostesses