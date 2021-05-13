Alexa
Taiwan’s top chipmakers come out of nationwide power blackout unscathed

TSMC, UMC, VIS, Nanya Technology report no effects from power outages

  3055
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/13 21:55
The Hsinta Power Station in Kaohsiung at the source of Thursday's blackouts 

The Hsinta Power Station in Kaohsiung at the source of Thursday's blackouts  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a nationwide power outage Thursday (May 13), the country’s top chipmakers said they had not been affected.

Some of the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturers are based in Taiwan, with their operations sensitive to disasters such as earthquakes and typhoons. On Thursday afternoon, a coal-fired power station in Kaohsiung City suffered a failure, plunging homes and offices across Taiwan in the dark, followed by rolling blackouts during the rest of the afternoon.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. (VIS) and Nanya Technology Corp. all said their production had not suffered under the power failures, UDN reported.

TSMC and UMC, the world’s two largest contract chip producers, said their chip foundries located at science parks in Hsinchu and south Taiwan had only registered mild reductions in pressure, but the production process had not been affected.

Chipmakers said they were prepared for the next rounds of rolling blackouts which occurred later in the afternoon. Government officials said normal electricity supply would resume at 8 p.m.
