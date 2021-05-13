Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park unaffected by nation-wide power outages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of affected households in Hsinchu City from Thursday afternoon’s (May 13) blackouts has reached more than 32,000, but Hsinchu Science Park has not been affected, China Times reported.

After a malfunction caused four generators to trip at Hsinta Power Plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan's state-run power company has implemented rolling blackouts, affecting a total of 4 million customers nationwide.

Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said that the power outages have affected 32,000 households. He added that the power plant has sent a message stating that it will divide all affected households into two groups, and one group will have power restored for one hour, while the other will not until the repairs at the power plant have been completed.

The mayor mentioned that Hsinchu City did not suffer any human casualties or severe impacts due to the power outages. There were only two reports of elevator entrapment, he said, adding the fire department handled the incidents right away.

The Hsinchu City Government also contacted the Hsinchu Science Park to confirm it was not affected during the power outage.