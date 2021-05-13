Taiwan universities move classes online due to rising local COVID-19 cases

HSINCHU (Taiwan News) — Many Taiwanese universities have moved classes online and implemented pandemic prevention measures in response to the country’s surging COVID-19 cases.

National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) was among the first schools to switch to full online instruction Thursday (May 13), while most universities have moved classes of over 100 students online following the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) Level 2 alert on Wednesday (May 12).

Below is a summary of the updated policies of major universities in Taiwan.

National Yang-Ming Chiao Tung University

All classes have been moved online. Events, meetings, and in-person speeches have been canceled.

Only take-out is allowed at dining halls, and all dining areas in convenience stores have been closed. On-campus restaurants are required to set up COVID-19 prevention barriers between seats.

Plans for the commencement ceremony are still being adjusted.

National Taiwan University

Classes with over 60 people will be moved online starting next Monday (May 17). Although not required, the school strongly advises professors to conduct remote learning for classes with fewer than 60 students to avoid the risk of community spread.

Synchronous classes will be conducted through NTU COOL, and classes can be recorded with EverCam, OBS, and other software.

The school will implement an entry ban for the general public starting Monday.

National Tsing Hua University (NTHU)

Classes with more than 100 people were moved online Wednesday. The school plans to move all classes online in the event of a Level 3 national alert.

All indoor events involving over 100 students and outdoor events with over 500 students have been canceled. The upcoming graduation ceremony will be scaled down to fewer than 100 participants.

If a single case of COVID-19 is reported on campus, the gym will no longer be available to the public and will only be used for classes.

National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU)

NTNU will be conducting “flexible remote learning,” with classes of more than 100 students moved online and smaller classes left to professors' preference. The school stated that all in-person classes are being conducted with social distancing measures in place and that masks are mandatory for all students while on campus.

Remote classes will be taught through Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, while asynchronous classes will be held on Moodle.

NTNU’s student affairs office told Taiwan News that “The school’s disease prevention measures follow the instructions given by the Centers for Disease Control.” The office also added that “NTNU, NTU, and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology will all follow the same prevention strategies.”

National Chengchi University (NCCU)

Classes with more than 100 students were moved online Wednesday. Although dining halls are still open and students are allowed to dine in, the school has put barriers between seats and encourages students to order meals to go.

NCCU told Taiwan News that the school is currently off-limits to the public to lower the chance of community spread.

The country reported 25 coronavirus cases in total Thursday, including 12 imported and 13 local cases. Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed Wednesday that Taiwan is now experiencing community spread.

Universities around the island are encouraging students to take greater precautions by wearing masks, social distancing, and monitoring their health.