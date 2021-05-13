Alexa
Taiwan's Yilan shutters 16 tourist spots over COVID case surge fears

Yilan at center of country’s fresh community cluster outbreaks

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/13 17:04
Qingshui Geothermal Park (Yilan County Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The northeastern county of Yilan announced Thursday (May 13) the closure of its 16 scenic areas until June 8 and the suspension of 13 types of businesses due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Yilan, which boasts a plethora of tourist attractions, has moved to take precautionary measures after eight cases were reported and more than 150 contacts were quarantined, reported UDN. A recreational venue in Luodong Township is at the center of a community cluster.

The places ordered to shut down include Qingshui Geothermal Park, Wufengqi Scenic Area, Tangweigou Park, Jiaoxi Hot Springs Park, Jimmy Square, Longtanhu Park, Dongshan River Water Park, Shipai County Boundary Park, Toucheng Seaside Forest Park, Dongshan River Ecoark, Meihuahu Scenic District, Wulaokeng Scenic Area, Tofu Cape, Fenhongyan Park, and Nanao Farm, according to CNA.

The types of businesses asked to cease operations temporarily include karaoke parlors, spas, pubs, barbershops, clubs, internet cafes, amusement arcades, adult shops, discos, dance halls, and others. Violators will be punished according to the Communicable Disease Control Act.

Taiwan added 25 COVID cases on Thursday (May 13), including 13 domestic ones, bringing the total to 1,256. An investigation is underway to determine whether the three cluster outbreaks recorded over the past week are connected, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
Yilan
clusters
COVID-19
COVID
outbreaks

