Albanian tries to set himself on fire at Eid al-Fitr prayers

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 14:37
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A man tried to set himself on fire during prayers for the Muslim holiday of Ei -al-Fitr in the Albanian capital, Tirana, police said Thursday.

They said a 40-year old man only identified by the initials B.G. had poured gasoline over himself and entered the Skanderbeg square.

Muslim believers praying at the square stopped him and police took him away, adding that they were investigating the reasons for his act at the end of the prayers.

The Muslim Community said the man was not a Muslim believer and could be mentally ill.

Thousands of Muslim believers had gathered to pray for Eid al-Fitr at the square on Thursday at the end of the monthlong Ramadan fasting.

Albania’s population of 2.8 million is predominantly Muslim, with smaller Orthodox and Catholic communities which get along well with each other.

Updated : 2021-05-13 16:58 GMT+08:00

