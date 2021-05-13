Alexa
Taiwan’s Asus unveils ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip

ZenFone 8 starts at US$725, while the ZenFone 8 Flip will set you back around US$965

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/13 16:07
Asus ZenFone (Asus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus revealed its two newest smartphones at a launch event on May 12 — its flagship ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip.

The smaller ZenFone 8 is designed to fit comfortably in one hand and has been described as an "Android iPhone mini." It comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and is available in configurations of up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage and comes with an IP68 waterproof rating.

It also includes a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint reader. It’s equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery capable of 30 W wired charging does not offer wireless charging. The phone has dual stereo speakers and even a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The ZenFone 8 has two rear cameras: a 64 MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. On the front of the phone is a 12 MP punch-hole selfie camera.

The ZenFone 8 Flip also comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and packs up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has a 6.67-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a bigger battery at 5,000 mAh with 30 W wired charging.

The Flip also features a triple-camera module outfitted with a 64 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and an 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It comes with stereo speakers but lacks the ZenFone 8's 3.5 mm headphone jack.

As for prices, the ZenFone 8 costs around US$725 and up, while the ZenFone 8 Flip is priced at around US$965. Asus said only the ZenFone 8 will be offered in North America.
