Power goes out across Taiwan due to power plant failure

Malfunction at Hsingta Power Plant in Kaohsiung leads to massive, rolling blackouts across Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/13 15:31
Hsingta power plant.

Hsingta power plant. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Power has gone out in numerous parts of Taiwan today (May 13) due to an apparent shutdown at a power plant in Kaohsiung.

At 3 p.m., Taiwan residents received an emergency notice that the Hsingta Power Plant in Kaohsiung suffered a major failure at 2:47 p.m. The message then warned recipients that it was implementing a phased blackout.

Power then went out in Taipei at around 3:15 p.m. Netizens on the popular online forum PTT also reported outages in New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Changhua, Keelung, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Yilan, Miaoli, and Pingtung.

Power goes out across Taiwan due to power plant failureAlert residents received before power outage. (Taiwan News screenshot)

The Hsingta Power Plant announced that its coal-fired units No. 2 and No. 4 tripped for unknown reasons. The loads on its remaining units No. 1 and No. 3 have been reduced.

The loss of power from the Kaoshiung facility is having an effect on the overall power grid, with rolling blackouts implemented at 3 p.m. and lasted until 3:50 p.m., affecting 2 million customers. The second round of blackouts is slated for 3:50 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. and is expected to impact 1.93 million customers.
Power outage
blackout
brownout
Taiwan
Taipei

Updated : 2021-05-13 16:56 GMT+08:00

