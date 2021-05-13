Alexa
New Taipei to launch 24-hour citywide sanitization Friday

1,360 public spaces across city to be disinfected amid local clusters

  836
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/13 15:30
New Taipei to carry out citywide sanitization on Friday. (Facebook, Hou You-yi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City will carry out citywide sanitization on Friday (May 14) in hopes of mitigating the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country, Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said Thursday (May 13).

Speaking to the press, Hou announced that all public spaces in the city will be disinfected in a 24-hour period starting Friday at 10 a.m. He said the measure will apply to all government buildings, MRT and bus stations, and locally owned restaurants, department stores, supermarkets, night markets, and other high-traffic areas.

Hou encouraged city residents to join the effort by disinfecting frequently touched items in their homes. He expressed hope that cleaning the environment can effectively wipe the coronavirus from the city.

Cheng Dai-wei (程大維), head of the New Taipei Environmental Protection Department, said all the city's sanitization workers will be dispatched to disinfect 1,360 public areas. He added that places visited by confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wugu, Luzhou, Sanchong, and Xindian districts are were already being disinfected on Thursday.

Due to a recent surge in domestic infections, the city government on Wednesday (May 12) closed all activity and sports centers, libraries, KTVs, and nightlife venues. The measure is expected to stay in place until June 8.
New Taipei
sanitization
disinfection
disinfect
domestic cases
domestic cluster
local cases
Hou You-yi
COVID-19 pandemic

Updated : 2021-05-13 16:56 GMT+08:00

