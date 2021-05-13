Alexa
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases, 9 from Lions Club cluster

9 new cases dined with Lions Club president, 3 worked at tea parlors in Taipei's Wanhua District

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/13 14:53
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CECC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (May 13) reported 13 local COVID-19 infections, nine of which were tied to the Lions Club cluster infection.

During a press conference on Thursday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 13 local coronavirus cases. Of these cases, nine are tied to a cluster infection first detected in a former Lions Club International president, case No. 1,203, and three are tied to a cluster associated with tea parlors in Taipei's Wanhua District.

Chen said that the nine cases dined together at the same restaurant as the former president as part of a Lions Club event. The cases include cases 1,245, 1,246, 1,248, 1,250, 1,251, 1,253, 1,255, 1,256, and 1,257.

They include seven men and two women ranging in age from their 30s to their 80s. Of these cases, four are asymptomatic, with the onset of symptoms occurring between May 6 and May 11.

The nine were tested because they were listed as contacts of case No. 1,203. With the addition of the nine new infections, there are now 20 cases tied to the Lions Club officer.
