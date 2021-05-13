Alexa
School in Taiwan's Taoyuan closed after student tests positive for COVID

6th grade student is daughter of Lions Club member at center of COVID cluster

  1771
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/13 14:23
A Taipei City elementary school protecting its pupils against the coronavirus 

A Taipei City elementary school protecting its pupils against the coronavirus  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elementary school in Taoyuan has closed down after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19.

An elementary school on Wednesday (May 12) received notice from the Taoyuan City Department of Public Health that due to a confirmed coronavirus case, all classes must be suspended beginning on Thursday (May 13). Two classes of students were told to immediately go to a hospital to be tested for the virus.

The school told CNA that a sixth-grade girl had been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the school, the girl's father is believed to be a member of the Lions Club International chapter which is at the heart of a new cluster infection in New Taipei.

All clubs and after-school classes have also been suspended. Students have been told to enter home isolation, while teachers must begin self-health monitoring, and administrative staff must work offsite.

Classes are scheduled to resume on May 31, when testing will be carried out again. In the meantime, classes will be conducted via video conferencing.
Updated : 2021-05-13 15:26 GMT+08:00

