Johnsen scores 2 goals in 11 minutes, Montreal edges Miami

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 12:16
Montreal forward Bjorn Johnsen (9) celebrates with midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) and midfielder Samuel Piette (6) after scoring a goal during the ...
The ball gets past Inter Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy on a goal by Montreal's Bjorn Johnsen during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, ...
Montreal defender Kamal Miller, left, and Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, ...
Montreal forward Romell Quioto, center, controls the ball as Inter Miami midfielder Gregore, left, and midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) defend during t...
Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, left, watches as Montreal defender Rudy Camacho, center, heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer...
Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) runs with the ball as Montreal's Kamal Miller defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, ...
David Beckham, left, owner and president of soccer operations for Inter Miami, and Jorge Mas, second from left, managing owner, watch during the first...
Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) kicks the ball as Montreal midfielder Ahmed Hamdi watches during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesd...
Inter Miami coach Phil Neville watches during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Montreal, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Fort Lauderd...
Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis stops a shot during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bjørn Johnsen scored two first-half goals and Montreal beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Wednesday night in a game delayed by lightning for more than two hours.

Johnsen raced past the defense in the 14th minute for Djordje Mihailovic's through ball and slotted it inside the near post. Eleven minutes later, following a Miami giveaway, Johnsen redirected Romell Quioto's pass off the post and in.

The match was stopped in the 47th minute after lightening strikes were reported in the area. Play resumed 2 hours, 17 minutes later.

Montreal midfielder Emanuel Maciel hit the crossbar in the 77th minute and fellow second-half substitute Erik Hurtado had a one-on-one opportunity denied by goalkeeper John McCarthy in the 83rd.

Montreal improved to 2-1-2, and Miami dropped to 1-2-2.

___

Updated : 2021-05-13 15:26 GMT+08:00

