Taiwan Navy orders new radar system from domestic manufacturer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid continued forays by Chinese warplanes and warships into areas close to Taiwan, the Navy has ordered a new mid-to-long-range radar system from the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院), reports said Thursday (May 13).

The price tag for the first phase of the project is estimated at NT$250 million (US$8.93 million), with its completion likely by the end of the year, the Liberty Times reported.

The new system will replace existing aging radar stations positioned on Taiwan’s main island as well as on outlying islands such as Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu. Not only will the new equipment help the Navy to obtain more precise information about the movements of Chinese ships, but it can also assist with the guiding of Hsiung Feng supersonic missiles in the case of a counteroffensive against attacking vessels.

As radar stations could easily become targets for Chinese attacks, the Navy was also working on concentrating staff at data analysis centers following the example of the Air Force, according to the Liberty Times report.