Minnesota beats Vancouver 1-0 behind Ábila's first MLS goal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramón Ábila scored his first MLS goal and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory of the season.

Minnesota (1-4-0) avoided becoming the second MLS team since 2013 to lose its first five matches of a season.

Ábila scored in the 72nd minute on a glancing header off Robin Lod's cross.

Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller made five saves.

Maxime Crépeau made three saves for Vancouver (2-2-1).

