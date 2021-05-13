Oilers beat Canadiens 4-3 in overtime — again

MONTREAL (AP) — Dominik Kahun scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Kahun went backhand to forehand on a feed from Leon Draisaitl to beat goalie Cayden Primeau, spoiling the Canadiens’ regular-season finale.

Edmonton also beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Monday night on Connor McDavid’s goal. The Oilers will finish the regular season at home Saturday against Vancouver, then face Winnipeg in the playoffs.

Draisaitl, Alex Chaisson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, and Mike Smith made 26 saves. McDavid had two assists to push his NHL-leading points total to 104 in 55 games.

Tyson Barrie also had two assists for the Oilers to take the scoring lead among NHL defenseman with 48, one more than the New York Rangers’ Adam Fox.

Nick Suzuki scored twice for Montreal, Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Primeau stopped 18 shots. The Canadiens will face North Division champion Toronto in the playoffs.

SENATORS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris scored nine seconds into overtime and Ottawa beat Toronto to finish the season.

Mitch Marner turned over the the puck to Brady Tkachuk off the opening face in the extra period, and Tkachuk fed Norris for his 17th of the season.

Parker Kelly scored in his NHL debut for Ottawa, Connor Brown had his league-leading fifth short-handed goal, Nikita Zaitsev had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 30 shots.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-best 41st goal for Toronto. Jake Muzzin had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves in his return following an eight-week injury absence for the North Division champion Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs will complete the regular season Friday night at Winnipeg, then open the playoffs against Montreal.