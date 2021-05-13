172 tea parlors, hostess bars in Taipei's Wanhua closed for disinfection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 172 tea parlors and hostess bars have been closed for disinfection after a link was found between tea parlors in Taipei's red-light district and a cluster infection in New Taipei.

On Thursday (May 13), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told the media that the gene sequences of the cluster infections in New Taipei's Luzhou District and Yilan's Luodong Township are the same as that of Taoyuan's Novotel hotel cluster. In addition, he said that a former Lions Club president from New Taipei City's Luzhou District and a tea parlor hostess in Taipei's Wanhua District appear to have had a "person-to-person connection."

Chen said that this may indicate they are part of a cluster event caused by the same transmission chain. There are two tea parlors in Wanhua with one confirmed case each, and a Keelung woman diagnosed on Wednesday (May 12) is believed to also work in a tea parlor in the district.

In response, Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) told the media on Thursday morning that 172 tea parlors and hostess bars in Wanhua will be closed for three days to undergo an epidemiological investigation, as well as cleaning and disinfection.