Maximiliano Urruti, Dynamo top Sporting KC 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 10:47
HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored on a breakaway in the 56th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Houston (2-1-2) has only lost three times in its last 17 home matches. Kansas City (2-2-1) had won five of its last eight matches against Houston.

Urruti scored his second goal of the season. Derrick Jones stole it near midfield and dribbled down the field to find Urruti, who took one touch to get past the defense and send it by goalkeeper John Pulskamp.

Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric made four saves to help the Dynamo hold Sporting KC scoreless for the first time since 2017.

Houston coach Tab Ramos received a red card in the 88th minute for arguing a no-call.

Updated : 2021-05-13 13:55 GMT+08:00

