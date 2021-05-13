Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Building in Taipei's Neihu District closed after relative of employee diagnosed with COVID

Father of film company employee working in Neihu District office complex tested positive for coronavirus

  1889
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/13 12:43
Intersection where building is located. (Google Maps image)

Intersection where building is located. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A office complex in Taipei's Neihu District has been shut down after it was discovered that a relative of an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday morning (May 13), the father of an employee of a film and television company in an office complex in the Neihu Science and Technology Park was confirmed to be positive for the coronavirus. The complex is divided into front and rear structures with many companies housed in both.

In light of the diagnosis, the facility was disinfected, and employees of the son's company have been asked to work from home, reported Liberty Times. The company is reportedly leasing the sixth and 10th floors of the rear building.

The entire rear building has reportedly been closed for the day, while the front building has been disinfected and employees have been divided into zones, according to SET news. The CECC will provide more details at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Covid cases
Covid case
coronavirus case
coronavirus infection
COVID-19 case
COVID-19 infection

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
2021/05/12 21:40
New Taipei Lions Club COVID cluster infection rises to 11
New Taipei Lions Club COVID cluster infection rises to 11
2021/05/12 17:57
2 women in Taipei tea houses test positive for COVID
2 women in Taipei tea houses test positive for COVID
2021/05/12 17:00
New Taipei Lions Club chapter president tests positive for COVID
New Taipei Lions Club chapter president tests positive for COVID
2021/05/12 10:19
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
2021/05/11 17:07

Updated : 2021-05-13 13:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taiwanese empty supermarket shelves as local COVID cases rise
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public