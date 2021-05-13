Alexa
Kacper Przybylko scores in 88th, Union ties Revolution 1-1

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 09:57
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 88th minute and the Philadelphia Union tied the New England Revolution 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (1-2-2) ended a three-game home losing streak.

Teal Bunbury, a substitute in the 68th minute, had a sliding finish of DeJuan Jones’ pass to open the scoring for New England (2-1-2) in the 85th.

Three minutes later, Przybylko tied it on a header in traffic. Przybylko and goalkeeper Matt Turner collided on a challenge before Przybylko headed it into an empty net.

Turner had two saves, including a reaction save of Sergio Santos’ close-range redirection in the 32nd. Philadelphia's Andre Blake made four saves.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-13 12:25 GMT+08:00

