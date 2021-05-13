Alexa
Taiwan tech companies tighten COVID prevention measures

TSMC, Foxconn, Quanta, Compal ban visitors at factories, office buildings

TSMC logo 

TSMC logo  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several Taiwanese tech companies have tightened their epidemic prevention measures after the country recorded a single-day high of 16 domestic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (May 12).

As more infections with unknown sources were reported, industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Foxconn, Quanta Computer, and Compal Electronics announced they are restricting visitors from entering their office buildings and factories. They have also introduced flexible work hours so that employees can come to the office at different times.

TSMC said it has asked employees to hold meetings with all customers online and avoid large gatherings. Foxconn and Quanta are temporarily shutting down company cafeterias and limiting exchanges between employees from different floors and buildings.

Meanwhile, PC vendor Asus and telecom giant Taiwan Mobile both announced Tuesday (May 12) that they will begin having some of their employees work from home. Similarly, Google Taiwan and laptop developer Dell are providing employees the option of working remotely as a precaution.
