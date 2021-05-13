Alexa
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 0

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 09:14
Columbus 0 0 0
Toronto FC 1 1 2

First Half_1, Toronto FC, Bradley, 1, 13th minute.

Second Half_2, Toronto FC, Altidore, 1 (Gonzalez), 87th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Delgado, Toronto FC, 46th; Bono, Toronto FC, 54th; Keita, Columbus, 89th; Mensah, Columbus, 90th+2; Altidore, Toronto FC, 90th+3.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, TJ Zablocki, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Saad Abdul-Salaam (Harrison Afful, 65th), Waylon Francis (Aboubacar Keita, 46th), Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor; Luis Diaz, Alexandru Matan (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 73rd), Darlington Nagbe, Isaiah Parente, Lucas Zelarrayan (Miguel Berry, 89th); Gyasi Zardes.

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Patrick Mullins, 62nd), Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Ralph Priso (Tsubasa Endoh, 77th); Ayo Akinola (Jozy Altidore, 62nd), Yeferson Soteldo (Kemar Lawrence, 64th).

Updated : 2021-05-13 12:24 GMT+08:00

