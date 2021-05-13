New Taipei, Yilan clusters have same DNA as Novotel cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Thursday (May 13) that DNA samples from the new coronavirus clusters detected in New Taipei and Yilan are an exact match with Taoyuan's Novotel hotel cluster.

Prior to a session of the Legislative Yuan on Thursday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told the media that the gene sequences of the cluster infections in New Taipei's Luzhou District and Yilan's Luodong Township are the same as that of Taoyuan's Novotel hotel cluster. He said it's likely these cluster events were caused by the same chain of transmission.

Chen said that the correlation is still being researched and assessed, adding that only when direct contacts are found will they be more certain about the connection between the clusters.

In addition, Chen said that cases in New Taipei City's Luzhou District and Taipei's Wanhua District appear to have had "human-to-human contact," which may indicate they are part of a cluster event caused by the same transmission chain.

When asked if citywide lockdowns are imminent, Chen said this has not yet been discussed. Given that there appears to have been a link between the clusters, Chen said the prospect of imposing a level 3 epidemic warning has been reduced slightly.