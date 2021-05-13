Taiwan pro baseball league to hold spectator-less games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) announced Wednesday (May 12) that it will hold all games scheduled until June 8 without spectators in response to the recent domestic outbreak of COVID-19.

As the country has observed a surge in local infections in recent weeks, the league said in a Facebook post that it will temporarily hold all games in empty stadiums as a precaution. Apologizing for the inconvenience, it said the change was necessary to ensure the safety of both the players and the fans.

Uni-Lions General Manager Su Tai-an (蘇泰安) said that while the team does not require its players to get vaccinated against COVID-19, it has enforced a mask-wearing rule during team meetings. The CTBC Brothers said in a press release that it has asked all players to avoid dining out and taking public transportation.

Meanwhile, the league said the upcoming final baseball qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics is still expected to proceed in mid-June as scheduled. However, the league will make appropriate changes based on the instructions of the Central Epidemic Command Center, it explained.