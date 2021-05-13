Pistons extending Casey through 2023-24 season

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey yells from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tue... Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey yells from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey directs from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Ma... Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey directs from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract extension with coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-24 season.

The team confirmed the agreement Wednesday.

“Dwane’s ability to adapt and lead us through a challenging but very exciting year of growth and development has further established his place as one of the most highly respected coaches in the NBA,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “He is fully committed to the restoration of the Pistons where his competitiveness, teaching ability and developmental acumen can be seen in the growth of our young players."

Casey is wrapping up his third season with the rebuilding Pistons, who at 20-50 have the second-worst record in the NBA. Detroit is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but the Pistons do have some young players who have shown promise, such as rookies Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.

Detroit has completely overhauled its roster since the start of 2020, parting ways with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and several other players who received significant playing time.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports