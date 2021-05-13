Alexa
JRM wins appeal to overturn Gragson's disqualification

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 08:08
Noah Gragson drives into turn 1 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An appeals officer ruled Wednesday that JR Motorsports did not violate any rules when NASCAR disqualified Noah Gragson at Darlington Raceway.

The decision restored the fourth-place finish Gragson earned Saturday in the Xfinity Series race and he can collect the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus he'd won.

NASCAR said Gragson's car failed post-race inspection for violating a rule regarding how the suspension is mounted. The rule states "All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

JRM appealed the penalty and Roger Werner, the final appeal officer, did not provide a reason for reversing NASCAR's call.

NASCAR cannot appeal Werner's decision.

Updated : 2021-05-13 10:55 GMT+08:00

