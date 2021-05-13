English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leicester 2, Newcastle 4
Leeds 3, Tottenham 1
Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 2
Man City 1, Chelsea 2
Liverpool 2, Southampton 0
Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 1
Aston Villa 1, Man United 3
West Ham 0, Everton 1
Arsenal 3, West Brom 1
Fulham 0, Burnley 2
Man United 1, Leicester 2
Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1
Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 1 p.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 7 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9:05 a.m.
West Brom vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Sheffield United, 2 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leeds, 1 p.m.
Man United vs. Fulham, 1 p.m.
Brighton vs. Man City, 2 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 1 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Sheffield United, 1 p.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Burnley vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
West Ham vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
Leeds vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Luton Town 0, Rotherham 0
Reading 2, Huddersfield 2
QPR 3, Luton Town 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Preston 2
Middlesbrough 0, Wycombe 3
Derby 3, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Coventry 6, Millwall 1
Cardiff 1, Rotherham 1
Bristol City 1, Brentford 3
Bournemouth 0, Stoke 2
Blackburn 5, Birmingham 2
Barnsley 2, Norwich 2
Watford 2, Swansea 0
Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 1 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Swansea, 3:15 p.m.
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Barnsley, 1:30 p.m.
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 0
Blackpool 2, Doncaster 0
Charlton 3, Lincoln 1
Sunderland 1, Northampton 1
Portsmouth 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Rochdale 3
Lincoln 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Ipswich 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Gillingham 1, Plymouth 0
Doncaster 1, Peterborough 4
Crewe 3, Shrewsbury 2
Charlton 1, Hull 0
Blackpool 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Wigan 3, Swindon 4
Oxford United vs. Blackpool, 1 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 1 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 10:30 a.m.
Southend 1, Newport County 1
Scunthorpe 0, Stevenage 1
Port Vale 0, Mansfield Town 3
Oldham 0, Forest Green 3
Morecambe 2, Bradford 0
Exeter 1, Barrow 1
Crawley Town 1, Bolton 4
Cheltenham 4, Harrogate Town 1
Carlisle 0, Walsall 0
Cambridge United 3, Grimsby Town 0
Tranmere 0, Colchester 0
Salford 3, Leyton Orient 0
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 3:15 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Morecambe, 1 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Tranmere, 7:30 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Newport County, 1:30 p.m.
Notts County 3, Sutton United 2
Dover Athletic vs. Stockport County, 8 a.m. ppd
Sutton United 2, Weymouth 0
Wealdstone 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 5
Woking 1, Chesterfield 4
Wrexham 3, Yeovil 0
Kings Lynn vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Hartlepool 2, Maidenhead United 4
Halifax Town 0, Boreham Wood 1
Barnet 1, Notts County 4
Altrincham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United 0, Bromley 0
Solihull Moors 2, Weymouth 1
Stockport County 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Aldershot 2, Yeovil 0
Chesterfield 4, Kings Lynn 1
Maidenhead United 0, Notts County 4
Wealdstone 0, Bromley 1
Sutton United 3, Woking 2
Notts County vs. Dover Athletic, 8 a.m. ppd
Solihull Moors vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 7:15 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Barnet, 2 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Notts County, 2 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Yeovil, 8 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.