Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|New York
|031
|030
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Harvey, Armstrong (5), Akin (6), Wells (7) and Sisco; Walker, Gsellman (8), Dr.Smith (9) and Nido. W_Walker 3-1. L_Harvey 3-3.
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000
|4
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|7
|1
(10 innings)
Gray, Antone (5), Doolittle (7), Sims (8), Hembree (10) and Stephenson; Cahill, Howard (6), Holmes (6), Shreve (7), Bednar (8), Rodríguez (9), Underwood Jr. (10) and Perez. W_Sims 2-1. L_Underwood Jr. 1-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Moustakas (4).