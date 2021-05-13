Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/05/13 02:59
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore 000 000 100 1 5 0
New York 031 030 00x 7 10 0

Harvey, Armstrong (5), Akin (6), Wells (7) and Sisco; Walker, Gsellman (8), Dr.Smith (9) and Nido. W_Walker 3-1. L_Harvey 3-3.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 010 000 000 4 5 11 0
Pittsburgh 000 010 000 0 1 7 1

(10 innings)

Gray, Antone (5), Doolittle (7), Sims (8), Hembree (10) and Stephenson; Cahill, Howard (6), Holmes (6), Shreve (7), Bednar (8), Rodríguez (9), Underwood Jr. (10) and Perez. W_Sims 2-1. L_Underwood Jr. 1-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Moustakas (4).

Updated : 2021-05-13 09:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan reports record 16 local COVID cases in one day
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Taiwan could soon raise epidemic warning to Level 3
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Taipei shuts down public gatherings amid community transmission in Taiwan
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
5 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan's Yilan County
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
China struggling with semiconductor self-sufficiency
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
Taiwan heightens COVID alert after cluster infections reported
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
All schools in Taipei, New Taipei closed to public
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed
Movements of new COVID case in New Taipei revealed